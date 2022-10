NETBALL LEAGUE: Kampala teams win in Busia

Netball National league defending champions, National Insurance Corporation Uganda People's Defense Forces and Makindye Weyonje netball club emerged winners in Saturday's league games played at the Greater Lions Netball Sports Arena in Busia. National insurance are 56 - 37 goal winners against Africa Renewal University before UPDF beat hosts Busia Greater Lions 50 -47 goals. Busia greater Lions also lost to Makindye Weyonje 64 -44 goals.