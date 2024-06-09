National insurance corp, police dominate netball tournament

National Insurance Corporation and Police Netball Clubs have dominated the two-day Harriet Apako Memorial Netball Tournament that has ended today at Police Children's School Playground. Sixty netball teams from primary and secondary schools as well as local clubs have taken part in the competition intended to celebrate the legacy of former She Cranes and Police netballer Apako, who passed on in 2015. Among the schools Katale Primary and Hamdan Islamic also impressed.