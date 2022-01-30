MOTORSPORT: Leadership divisions mar organization of sport

Motorsport riders are saying the differences between the two leading parties of the federation of motorsport Association of Uganda and the motocross association of Uganda may cost them participation in future international competitions. The association broke away from the federation, in a move that has also affected the riders. The Motorcross Association of Uganda held its maiden race of the 2022 calendar in Garuga Entebbe but iconic riders like Fortune Ssentamu, Maxim Van Pee as well as Omar Bobo did not take part. Riders say this does not set a competitive level for them to showcase talent ahead of the international competitions coming up later this year.