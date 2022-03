Motorsport drivers test Iganga track

Rally driver Ponsiano Lwakataka and a few other drivers have tested the newly constructed Iganga double circuit track ahead of the forthcoming Kaliro Sugar Eastern Motor Club rally due next weekend. This as organisers of the event held a media launch of the event in Iganga to bring the local Busoga commute up to speed with the two-day event in their region. The fans have been advised to keep a safe distance during the event for their safety