MOTORSPORT: Buikwe district to host Pearl of Africa rally

After two years of suspension over the Covid-19 lockdown in the country, the Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Rally returns to Uganda on the weekend of 6th to 8th May this year. The 468 Kilometer event is the third leg of the 2022 Africa Rally Championship that flagged off with the Rally of Ivory Coast in February. Buikwe district has been earmarked to host this year’s event in the Sugar plantations of Lugazi. Event organisers have landed a 250 million Shillings purse, courtesy of Shell V power.