MOTORCROSS: Maxim Van Pee, Fortune Ssentamu and Ali Omar miss race

The second round of the Motocross championship took place on Sunday at Garuga sprint circuit. The races were won by Alistair Blick and Joram Mubiru in various categories. However, the race was notable for how the ongoing wrangles have continued to affect the quality of races show with the likes of Maxim Van Pee, Fortune Ssentamu and Ali Omar among others not taking part due to faction allegiances.