MATCH FIXING: Ali Sekatawa: cancer has eaten up Uganda’s football

Now the issue of match fixing across the football leagues in Uganda’s football pyramid never seems to die. The recent resignation of Nyamityobora football club patron, Ali Sekatawa has reawakened the issue. Now Sekatawa threw in the towel after his Mbarara-based club suffered a 9-1 loss at the hands of Kyetume in the Fufa Big League.