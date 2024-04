Lydia Namabiro shines as Women's Rugby Sevens team gears up for world series finale

The National Women’s Rugby Sevens team regroups tomorrow in preparation for the last leg of the World Challenger Series, which is due next month in Poland. However, as the team assembles at Kings Park Stadium in Bweyogerere, the spotlight will be on upcoming star Lydia Namabiro, who has become an integral part of the team’s good performances in the last engagements.