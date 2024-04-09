Kyambogo Ultra Run: Preparing for 90km comrades Ultra, receives 20m boost

Participants in this year's Kyambogo Ultra Run will brave the longest distance of 50 kilometers, taking them through Kyambogo, Ntinda, and the Nakawa industrial area, as preparation for the 90-kilometer Comrades Ultra run scheduled in South Africa later in June. The 13th edition of the run will commence on May 5th, starting from Kyambogo University. The Kyambogo Ultra Run will hold its 13th Edition on May 4th this year. The aim is to expand the marathon and begin running for causes starting next year. Today, the race received a 20 million boost from KCB Bank.