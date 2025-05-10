Karan Patel retains Pearl of Africa Rally title with dominant victory

Kenyan driver Karan Patel has retained the Pearl of Africa Rally crown after posting the best time in this year’s event, which ended this afternoon in Mbarara City. The Skoda driver completed the rally in one hour, forty-five minutes, and fifty-eight seconds, eight minutes ahead of second-placed Duncan Mubiru. Mubiru, who posted a total time of one hour, fifty-three minutes, and fifteen seconds, also emerged as the winner of the National Rally Championship contest.