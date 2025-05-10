Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National W. Nile leaders to govt: Evict Balaalo or risk 2026 election boycott
  • 2 World India and Pakistan situation: What we know so far
  • 3 National Rwandan woman killed in Uganda domestic violence incident
  • 4 National 'We know why you’re here': Bobi Wine chides West over rights
  • 5 National Top Kampala school teacher charged with attempted sodomy of pupil on trip