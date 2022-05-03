Kampala University beats Uganda Martyrs 2 -1 in varsity football league

Kampala University registered their second consecutive win beating Uganda Martyrs University 2-1 on Tuesday to jump to the top of Group E of this season's Pepsi University Football League with six points from 3games. Tumusiime Richard gave hosts Kampala University the lead in the 12th Minute with a header but it was cancelled out by Tumusiime Henry's goal in the 4th Minute. Kampala University however fought on winning a penalty in the 57th minute that was converted by Mayanja Said to give them the lead. The result leaves Uganda Martyrs at the bottom of the table with three points from 3 games.