JUNIOR GOLF TOURNAMENT: Elton Thembo wins Kasese open

Elton Thembo from Entebbe golf club emerged as the overall winner for Kilembe mines junior golf open. Elton who gunned 64 net and 86 gross told NTV that practice and coach advice led him to victory. He added that he is focused on becoming a professional golfer. Ronald Bwambale the Kilembe mines golf club captain said that the club is willing to promote the sport and clear the notion that golf is for the rich which scares talented young golfers. The game attracted over 80 junior golfers from across the country