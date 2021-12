Jastas Madoya takes Uganda golf open title to Kenya

Kenya's Jastas Madoya grossed 271 to claim this year's Uganda Open pro arm golf title. Madoya held on to his five-shot lead from day three to fend off 2018 champion Dismas Indiza and last year's champion Robinson Chinhoi who tallied 276 and 278 respectively. However, the only Ugandan to finish in the top five was Ronald Rugumayo who grossed a 279 with a five-under.