Hundreds set to compete in second edition of Legends Marathon

Hundreds of participants will converge at the Legends Rugby Grounds in Lugogo on Sunday for the second edition of the Legends Marathon. The marathon, which attracted over 330 participants in its first edition last year, will feature both full and half marathons, along with 10- and 5-kilometer road races. The annual athletics event is organized to educate current and retired athletes on the importance of strategically planning their career paths and successfully navigating their transitions from active sports to life after retirement.