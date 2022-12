HBA ACADEMY: Gabriel Onyeko Emerges MVP

Gabriel Onyeko emerged as the Most Valuable Player of the HBA Soccer Academy end-of-year tournament that climaxed today at Kabira Country club in Bukoto. Due to his impressive display in the performance, Onyeko has been given a scholarship in Florida, courtesy of basketball scouts from USA who were also present at the tournament. Onyeko believes the scholarship will boost his basketball career.