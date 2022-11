FUFA WOMEN SUPER LEAGUE : Uganda Martyrs beat Kawempe Muslims 3-1

In Women's Football, Uganda Martyrs registered their first away win of the season after beating Kawempe Muslim 3-1 in Kawempe. Latifah Nakassi, Brenda Munyana and Sumayiya Nalumu scored the three goals that gave Martyrs the three crucial points in their bid to win this season's trophy.