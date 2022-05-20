Former Iceland coach Hallgrimson begins working visit in Uganda

Former Iceland national Football team coach Heimir Hallgrimson has arrived in Uganda on a five-day working visit to interact and share football skills with young footballers in Uganda. Hallgrimson who also coached former national team stars Andy Mwesigwa, Tony Mawejje and the late Abbey Dhaira at Iceland premier league side IVB football club is also expected to a few football academies in Uganda including Andy Mwesigwa secondary school in Wakiso.