Entebbe’s Plascon Mongers to host the first round of Nile Special Rugby Sevens tournament

Entebbe’s Plascon Mongers are set to host the first round of this year’s Nile Special Rugby Sevens tournament due to kick off this weekend at the Works grounds. Uganda Rugby Union Chief Executive Officer Isaac Lutwama has hailed the contribution of the national sevens circuit to the development of Sevens Rugby in the country.