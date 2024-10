Empumo Marathon kicks off in Mbarara to raise HIV-AIDS awareness

Hundreds of Mbarara City residents participated today in the first edition of the Empumo Marathon, aimed at raising awareness and resources for HIV/AIDS among adolescents in southwestern Uganda. State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang flagged off the run on behalf of the First Lady. Minister Ogwang emphasized the need for collective collaboration in the fight against the killer disease HIV/AIDS.