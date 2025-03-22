Donald Rukare retained as Uganda Olympic Committee President

Donald Rukare has been retained at the helm of the Uganda Olympic Committee for another four years after sailing through unopposed at today's elective Annual General Meeting held at the Sheraton Hotel in Kampala. Moses Mwase was also unopposed for the post of Vice President, Technical, while Uganda Rugby Union's Gordon Kayangwe was elected as Vice President, Administration. The Uganda Cricket Association was also welcomed as a new member of the Olympic movement in Uganda. The association says the move is timely, with cricket being one of the new disciplines set to debut at the 2028 Olympic Games.