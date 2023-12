Cricket Cranes qualify for T20 World Cup

30th November 2023 will go down in Uganda Cricket Folklore. On this day, the Cricket Cranes beat neighbors Rwanda by 9 wickets to qualify for the T20 World Cup that will be hosted by the United States of America and the West Indies. Uganda finished 2nd behind Namibia to qualify for the showpiece. We caught up with Captain Brian Masaba to talk about the prestigious milestone.