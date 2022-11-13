CRICKET: Association uses Soroti to recruit talent

Batball Uganda Limited in partnership with Uganda Cricket Association is organizing Regional Batball Open Tournaments to recognize talent and supplement the regional infrastructure of Cricket in respective regions with Soroti being the first. UCA’s support to the tournament and of the Soroti Cricket Academy is a demonstration of their commitment to the sustainable development of cricket in the country. The partnership with the Soroti Cricket Academy has enabled seamless extension into a region that has been transformed into a hub of Ugandan cricket talent. Their role in building dreams and empowering the youth through cricket in the region has made the organization of this edition a fulfilling engagement.