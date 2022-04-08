COMMONWEALTH GAMES: Uganda to send 6 boxers to Birmingham games

The Uganda boxing federation has confirmed that the country will be represented by six pugilists at this year’s commonwealth games due to be staged in the City of Birmingham in England.However, federation president Moses Muhangi says Ugandan boxers are likely to travel to Birmingham unprepared after the federation failed to raise enough resources for the appropriate preparation of the team.Muhangi says his administration requires more than three hundred million shillings for the selection and preparation of the team. Instead, they were promised only sixty million shillings from the government of Uganda.