Bul FC taste defeat, Vipers held

Table leaders Bul FC suffered their first defeat of the season after going down 1-0 to Express FC in a Uganda Premier League game played at the Mutesa II stadium in Wankulukuku. Allan Kayiwa netted the only goal of the game in the 11th minute. In Wakiso, title contenders had to settle for a draw after coming from 1-0 down to tie 1-1 with hosts Wakiso Giants. In Jinja, Gadafi FC beat3-0 courtesy of a Alex Kitata hat trick