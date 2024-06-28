Brazil team set to arrive for tourney in Uganda

A contingent of nine players and officials from Brazil will be the first ones to arrive in the country tomorrow for the Uganda international para-badminton championship that gets underway this weekend with a classification course for both players and coaches at the Lugogo indoor Arena. The weeklong event that will see the actual games serving off on Tuesday next week is expected to attract participants from 17 countries. Now Plascon Uganda unveiled its support for the tournament to the tune of 30 million shillings that will come in both cash and kind.