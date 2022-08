BOXING : Meddie Sebyala wins global boxing federation belt

Middle-weight boxer Meddie Sebyala has won the Global Boxing Federation belt after defeating Congolese Nelson Mangala at New Obligato. What was meant to be a 12-round bout, ended after the 3rd round when Mangala complained of a dislocated shoulder. In other bouts, Mubarak Seguya retained his Welterweight belt, after downing Richard Tansala. Meanwhile, Ivan Maguba from Uganda Police knocked out Sinoba Ntumwa in another middle-weight bout.