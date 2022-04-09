AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX: Charles Leclerc beats Max Verstappen in practice

In Formula One motoracinfg, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc went quickest in second practice at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, with a struggling Lewis Hamilton only managing 13th place. Leclerc, the early season championship leader, was outpaced by Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz in the first 60-minute run at a revamped Albert Park, but took the honours in the second session. Verstappen, who won in Saudi Arabia two weeks ago, struggled with handling early on the new car. He headed back to the pits after five laps, but bounced back to ensure Ferrari and Red Bull were again dominant.