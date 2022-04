ATHLETICS: Nakaayi looks forward to Oregon meet

Fresh from winning a bronze medal at the just-concluded World Indoor Athletics Championships in Belgrade, 800m World Champion, Halimah Nakaayi is preparing for the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Oregon, where she will defend her 800m title as well as the Commonwealth Games and the Africa Senior Championships. Nakaayi also participated in this Weekends's national Athletics trials at the Mandela National Stadium in Namboole.