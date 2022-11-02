ARMED FORCES MOTOCROSS: Riders from six nations confirm participation

Local motocross riders are bracing to face off with their counterparts from the rest of the world when they get onto the Busiika motocross track to compete in the second edition of the Armed forces championship. Competitors from the East Africa region, Europe, Israel and South Africa are expected to Grace the event. The November 27th event was today launched at the Kololo airstrip by Major General Leopold Chanda on behalf of the army commander. The Armed forces motocross championship is an annual event organised by the Motorcycling Association of Uganda in recognition of the service of the armed forces