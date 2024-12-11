Ankunda and Nakawala earn qualification for Africa Table Tennis Championship

Table Tennis Players, Samuel Ankunda and Jemimah Nakawala have earned qualification to the upcoming Africa Table Tennis championship slated for early next year in Ethiopia. This after their impressive performances at the recently concluded Jinja Open Championship that climaxed last evening in Jinja. Ankunda secured victories in the Men’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, and Boys’ Singles U-19 categories. On the women’s side, Jemimah Nakawala showcased her talent, defeating Parvin Nangonzi in both the Women’s Singles and the Girls’ Singles U-19 categories.