Alex Kibet wins Masaka Marathon

Alex Kibet has won the sixth edition of the Uganda Marathon held in Masaka to promote the environmental protection campaign in the central region district of Uganda. Over two thousand participants took part in the event that saw Jonathan Akankwasa win the 21 kilometres half marathon. Peter Awech won the ten kilometre Road race as Sarah Zamugulika emerged the winner of the 5-kilometre event organised for the disabled participants. Organisers say they have raised ten thousand dollars from the event.