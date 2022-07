AFRICA ZONE 4 GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP: Joseph Cwinyaai to captain team Uganda

Following the covid-19 enforced break, the Africa Zone four tournament returns to action. Before the pandemic, Uganda had won two editions in a row, the 2018 and 2019 tournaments in Nyali Kenya and Burundi respectively. The 2022 edition will be hosted at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Uganda will field a team of four, captained by the 2021 Uganda Open Champion Joseph Cwinyaai.