185 Join international Para-badminton tourney

185 people living with special needs from 19 countries have so far entered the second edition of the Uganda International Para-Badminton Championship that serves off from the 13th to 18th of September at the MTN arena in Lugogo. Hosts Uganda registered the biggest entry of 59 athletes, followed by India with 48. Several African countries, including Zambia, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Madagascar, Burundi, Cameroon, Egypt, and Algeria, have confirmed entries for the championship from 19th to 24th September.