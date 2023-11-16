Zanzibar stun Uganda on penalties to win CECAFA U-15 title

The Uganda Under-15 National Boys football team, The Rhinos, failed to defend their CECAFA title in the finals, losing 4-3 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw in normal time at the FUFA Technical Centre. Zanzibar took the lead in the 19th minute through Lukman Omar before Ibra Ssebaggala equalized for the hosts in the 30th minute, leading the game to penalties. Zanzibar secured the second edition of the Under-15 CECAFA Boys Championship, and we have the highlights of today's action.