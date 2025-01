NATIONAL RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP : 44 crews to compete in Mbarara

Forty-four rally drivers have confirmed their participation in this weekend's Mbarara Rally, themed Lumala @60 Mum @90 to celebrate the birthdays of 2003 National Rally Champion Moses Lumala and his mother. Uprising rally driver Kevin Bebeto, who will compete in the Clubman Rally Championship, discusses his aspirations for the season.