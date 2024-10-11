Gadaffi FC rebranded to UPPC FC

Former Jinja-based Gadaffi Football Club has been re-branded to UPPC FC and was unveiled today in Entebbe by new owners Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation. Entebbe based tactician Allan Kabonge was also unveiled at the same function as the new head coach to guide the team through the big league on their back to the Uganda premier league. UPPC FC will play their first big league game this Sunday, against Kigezi Home Boys at their new home grounds in Entebbe.