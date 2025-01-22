Final She Cranes Netball Nations Cup squad to be announced over the weekend

She Cranes defender Nassim Mutesi is eager to secure a spot in the final squad for the Netball Nations Cup, which runs from February 1-9 in Nottingham, England. Mutesi, who last made the national team in 2022, is confident that her fitness will help her catch the coaches' eye. The She Cranes will face England, South Africa, and Malawi in the competition, with the final squad expected to be announced this weekend ahead of their departure on January 28.