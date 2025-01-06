Police sets number of people who move with artistes

The Police have warned artistes against moving with crowds of rowdy handlers, whenever they are invited to perform at public shows and concerts. According to Patrick Onyango, the police spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan area, those defying this directive will be prosecuted. This comes at the back of a spate of violent actions, including those at the end-of-year Enkuuka festival in Lubiri-Mengo, where a gang moving with musician Patrick Mulwana also known as Alien Skin, beat up revelers, accusing them of interrupting his performance. The rowdy gang reportedly interrupted the performance of musician Pallaso in Buloba, days later. This reportedly angered Pallaso, whose gang is believed to have raided Alien Skin's home in Makindye, wreaking havoc there.