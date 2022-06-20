NURSES’ EXAMS BEGIN: 53,169 53,169 candidates sit for exams in 113 centers around the country

The Uganda Nurses and Midwives Examinations have commenced today in 113 examination centres country-wide. According to Helen Mukakarisa Kataratambi, the executive secretary UNMEB, 53,169 candidates are due to sit for the exams. Of these 47,299 are doing certificate level exams, while 5,870 are seeking diploma level. To mitigate the possibility of malpractices, 2005 qualified examination stakeholders have been deployed to oversee, supervise and invigilate these exams.