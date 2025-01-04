Young MP runs into shs 600 million debt to keep Busiro seat

Paul Nsubuga, the Member of Parliament for Busiro North, shares his experiences as a young legislator in Uganda's 11th Parliament. He explains how senior MPs often underestimated younger and junior legislators, scrutinizing their contributions before allowing them to address matters of national importance. Nsubuga also faced personal financial challenges, having to borrow over 600 million shillings to cover legal fees in the election petition that challenged his 2021 victory. Despite these hurdles, Nsubuga remains committed to representing his constituency effectively. Juma Kiirya sat down with the first-time MP to discuss his four years in Parliament.