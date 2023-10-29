Works Minister launches 'Yambala 4 Me' campaign for health, road safety

As the festive season approaches, Ugandans are being urged to prioritize their safety by adhering to all road safety regulations. These measures include wearing helmets for motorcycle riders, fastening seat belts in cars, and donning life jackets when travelling by water. Additionally, the use of condoms is encouraged to prevent HIV and other sexually transmitted infections, and wearing face masks is emphasized to protect against airborne diseases such as COVID-19 and Tuberculosis. This campaign, named "Yambala 4 me", is primarily focused on reducing the daily number of road accidents, particularly those involving 'boda boda'. Last year alone, 1,450 accidents involving boda bodas were recorded, posing a significant risk to the nation's safety. Furthermore, the campaign is also dedicated to reducing the rate of new HIV infections in the country.