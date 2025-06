Bweyale's Kiryandongo Refugee Settlement faces worsening sanitation crisis

In the highway town of Bweyale, Kiryandongo District, lies the Kiryandongo Refugee Settlement, home to thousands of people fleeing conflicts in Sudan, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Burundi, and Rwanda. Since January 2024, a surge in new arrivals has worsened the already fragile sanitation situation, threatening public health and human dignity. We have a report.