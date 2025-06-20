Wycliff Kasaija Kizza, 23, declares presidential bid for 2026

Five years after John Katumbe—also known as Katumba Oye—made a splash with his presidential bid, another university finalist, Wycliff Kasaija Kizza, 23, has declared his intention to run for President in the 2026 General Election. He claims he is the leader capable of ending President Museveni’s four-decade rule. Kasaija Kizza also vows to boost Uganda's economic growth by effectively harnessing proceeds from the Petroleum Industry, to transform the country's economy into either a first or second-world status.