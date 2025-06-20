Attorney General directs Mubende leadership to provide land documents amid eviction concerns

The Attorney General has directed the Mubende district leadership to provide him with documents related to land where families face eviction, as well as those where legal matters are currently under prosecution. This directive followed a report by the MP for Buwekula South, Williams Museveni Ndori, who revealed plans to take legal action against Mubende district headquarters officials for issuing leases on land already occupied by residents, causing panic among the local population. The call came as Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka, accompanied by several MPs, was drumming up support for President Museveni in Buganda. We have more in this report...