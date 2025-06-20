Uganda to host group C of CHAN finals, but settles for third-place play-off slot

Uganda will host Group C of the CHAN football finals, set to kick off on 2nd August across Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania. A detailed tournament fixture released by the Confederation of African Football reveals that Tanzania will host the official opening ceremony, while the final match will be played in Nairobi, Kenya. Despite playing a leading role in bringing the event to East Africa, Uganda has only been allocated the third-place play-off game among the final three fixtures of the tournament.