Teacher convicted for exploiting vulnerable children under the guise of education

The International Crimes Division of the High Court in Kampala has convicted a man who initially recruited 12 vulnerable children for educational purposes but later coerced them into sexual intercourse in exchange for access to the resources they needed. The man, identified as Junior Tukwasibwe, ran a Community-Based Organisation called Educate a Child Street Children Uganda, based in Kabale. Tukwasibwe, who served as its Director, had promised to sponsor the children for classes in the United Kingdom and the USA.