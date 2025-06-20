NUP ticket contenders urge Ugandans to prioritize service over politics, denounce UPDF Amendment Act

On the second-to-last day of the expression of interest at the National Unity Platform (NUP) Headquarters, many NUP ticket contenders for various positions urged Ugandans not to be swayed by politicians during this politically charged time. Instead, they called on voters to choose candidates who will serve their interests diligently. The contenders also denounced the recent UPDF Amendment Act that the President assented to, claiming that it is intended to violate their human rights.