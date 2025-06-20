Brig Gen Emmanuel Rwashande nominated for NRM primaries amidst criticism

Retired army officer and candidate for Lwemiyaga in Sembabule, Brigadier General Emmanuel Rwashande, has been nominated by the NRM National Electoral Commission (NEC) for next month's NRM primary elections. This nomination came just a day after he was widely ridiculed online. The previous day, his main opponent in Lwemiyaga, Theodore Ssekikubo, publicly questioned his qualifications, alleging that the brigadier does not possess the necessary academic credentials to run for MP. Lydia Felly Akullu has more on this.