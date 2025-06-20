Landowners may soon have fingerprints and photos embedded in government’s land data system

Landowners could soon have their individual fingerprints and photographs embedded in the land data management system run by the government, as part of efforts to determine land ownership. Discussions are said to be in the early stages between the government and an unnamed firm set to manage the system, at a yet-to-be-determined cost. According to Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba, the technology aims to enhance digitization, with the ultimate goal of eradicating land conflicts and streamlining related processes.