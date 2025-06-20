Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Former Supreme Mufti Ndirangwa dies at 61
  • 2 National Drama as police attempt to block Museveni’s message to Lango clan chiefs
  • 3 National Minister Muyingo warns health science schools against blocking students from exams
  • 4 National Govt cautions people against using PDM money for marriage, luxuries
  • 5 National Teacher Tukwatsibwe needs Shs51 million for life-changing surgery 