Africa Scrabble Federation president hails Gayaza Junior School's efforts in Scrabble development

Visiting Africa Scrabble Federation President Adekoyejo Adegbesan from Nigeria has praised Gayaza Junior School for its efforts to teach Scrabble and confirmed his full support for the school in developing the game. This comes as Adekoyejo tours Uganda and other African countries with the Africa Junior Scrabble Trophy to raise awareness for this year’s continental junior championship, set to take place in Nairobi, Kenya, from 14th to 17th August. During his visit to Gayaza Junior School, the Africa Scrabble President was warmly received by Head Teacher Sarah Kizito Tebugulwa.